CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as U.S. inflation data weighs

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, tracking a dip in Wall Street driven by a jump in U.S. consumer prices, with further losses limited by gains in mining shares.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 28.42 points, or 0.13%, at 21,566.1.

