CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as U.S. inflation data fuels rate-hike worries

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at market open on Friday, with rate-sensitive technology stocks leading the decline, as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data spurred worries of the Federal Reserve's interest rates staying higher for longer.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 157.26 points, or 0.78%, at 20,030.93.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

