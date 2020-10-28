US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as U.S. crude stockpile, virus cases hit energy shares

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Energy stocks weighed Canada's main stock index at the open on Wednesday, as a surge in U.S. crude stockpile and rising coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe raised fears of a supply glut and weaker fuel demand.

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Energy stocks weighed Canada's main stock index at the open on Wednesday, as a surge in U.S. crude stockpile and rising coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe raised fears of a supply glut and weaker fuel demand.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 201.91 points, or 1.26%, at 15,819.03.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular