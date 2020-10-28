CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as U.S. crude stockpile, virus cases hit energy shares

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Energy stocks weighed Canada's main stock index at the open on Wednesday, as a surge in U.S. crude stockpile and rising coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe raised fears of a supply glut and weaker fuel demand.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 201.91 points, or 1.26%, at 15,819.03.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.