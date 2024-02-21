CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as technology stocks drag

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main index opened lower on Wednesday, dragged down by rate-sensitive technology stocks, while investors remained cautious ahead of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 58.43 points, or 0.28%, at 21,159.1.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru)

