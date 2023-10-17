News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as technology shares weigh amid easing inflation

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

October 17, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Corrects day in paragraph 1

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower at the open on Tuesday as technology stocks fell, while a softer-than-expected domestic consumer price inflation in September trimmed bets of another rate hike by Bank of Canada next week.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 34.73 points, or 0.18%, at 19,586.07.

