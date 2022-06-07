CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as tech stocks weigh

June 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, weighed by technology stocks, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank meeting this week for cues on monetary policy tightening.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 90.17 points, or 0.43%, at 20,728.92.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

