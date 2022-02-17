US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as tech stocks fall, geopolitical tensions rise

Canada's main stock index inched lower on Thursday, weighed down by technology stocks and escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while retailer Canadian Tire Corp jumped on upbeat corporate earnings.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (14:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 22.83 points, or 0.11%, at 21,360.81.

