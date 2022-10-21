CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as tech, healthcare stocks weigh

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, bogged down by technology and healthcare shares, as investors fretted over inflation and rising interest rates though an uptick in energy shares capped losses.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 27.47 points, or 0.15%, at 18,551.82.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

