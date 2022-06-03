CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as tech, cyclical shares weigh

June 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed by technology and cyclical stocks, while upbeat U.S. job data in May raised concerns about a tighter monetary policy.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 125.82 points, or 0.6%, at 20,905.99.

