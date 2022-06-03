CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as tech, cyclical shares weigh

US Markets

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed by technology and cyclical stocks, while upbeat U.S. job data in May raised concerns about a tighter monetary policy.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 125.82 points, or 0.6%, at 20,905.99.

