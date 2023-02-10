CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as strong jobs data triggers rate hike worries

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at market open on Friday as strong domestic jobs data added to worries that the Bank of Canada could reconsider its "conditional pause" to interest rate hikes, while rate-sensitive technology stocks led declines.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 78.89 points, or 0.38%, at 20,518.86.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

