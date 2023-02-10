US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as strong jobs data triggers rate hike worries

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 10, 2023 — 09:42 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at market open on Friday as strong domestic jobs data added to worries that the Bank of Canada could reconsider its "conditional pause" to interest rate hikes, while rate-sensitive technology stocks led declines.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 78.89 points, or 0.38%, at 20,518.86.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.