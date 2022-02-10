US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as soaring U.S. inflation weighs on risk assets

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in U.S. stocks after data showing soaring inflation fueled concerns of aggressive rate hikes, while Brookfield Asset Management surged on plans to spin off its asset management unit.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in U.S. stocks after data showing soaring inflation fueled concerns of aggressive rate hikes, while Brookfield Asset Management surged on plans to spin off its asset management unit.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 46.5 points, or 0.22%, at 21,557.69.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular