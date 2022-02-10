CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as soaring U.S. inflation weighs on risk assets

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in U.S. stocks after data showing soaring inflation fueled concerns of aggressive rate hikes, while Brookfield Asset Management surged on plans to spin off its asset management unit.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 46.5 points, or 0.22%, at 21,557.69.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

