CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as soaring U.S. inflation weighs
March 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, tracking a dip in the Wall Street after data showed a surge in U.S. consumer prices, although gains in energy shares cushioned the declines to some extent.
At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 114.06 points, or 0.53%, at 21,379.17.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
