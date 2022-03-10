CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as soaring U.S. inflation weighs

March 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, tracking a dip in the Wall Street after data showed a surge in U.S. consumer prices, although gains in energy shares cushioned the declines to some extent.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 114.06 points, or 0.53%, at 21,379.17.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.