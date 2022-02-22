CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated, even as commodity-linked stocks gained.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 52.57 points, or 0.25%, at 20,955.63.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

