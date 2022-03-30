CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Russia-Ukraine optimism fades

March 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched lower at the open on Wednesday as optimism around Russia-Ukraine peace talks waned, although strength in commodity-linked shares limited losses.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 26.3 points, or 0.12%, at 22,060.92.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

