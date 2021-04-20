CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as rising U.S. yields weigh

April 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields weighed on risk assets and gold prices, although a jump in crude prices limited losses.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 118.61 points, or 0.62%, at 19,085.81.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.