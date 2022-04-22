CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as resource stocks weigh

April 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday and headed for its fourth consecutive weekly loss, weighed down by weakness in energy and mining shares.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 101.22 points, or 0.47%, at 21,549.19.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

