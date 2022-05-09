CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as resource-linked stocks drag

May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, weighed by energy and mining shares, as commodities retreated on worries over global economic growth on lockdowns in China and rising interest rates.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 301.23 points, or 1.46%, at 20,332.05.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

