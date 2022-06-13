CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as resource-linked shares weigh

June 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, dragged down by weakness in resource-linked shares and fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve after data suggested red-hot U.S. inflation was yet to peak.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 407.05 points, or 2.01%, at 19,867.77.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

