CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as rate hike worries spook investors

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, after a sharp rally in the previous session, as aggressive monetary-policy tightening globally fanned fears of a steep economic downturn.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 136.21 points, or 0.73%, at 18,512.71.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan; editing by Uttaresh.V)

