CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Powell's speech sparks risk-off mood

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday tracking weakness in rate-sensitive technology stocks over fears of aggressive monetary policy tightening in the U.S. after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 52.87 points, or 0.27 percent, at 19,188.57.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.