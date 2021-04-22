CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as oil stocks weigh

Adds sector details, updates prices

April 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed by energy stocks as a renewed surge in coronavirus infections in some Asian countries raised concerns about oil demand.

** India, the third largest consumer of oil, recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 were flat. O/R

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 66.16 points, or 0.3%, at 19,090.35.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, lost 1.2% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.7% to $1,779.6 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* Alphawave, a Toronto-based silicon IP firm, is planning to list in London to expand the reach of its chip connectivity technology and could be valued at up to $4.5 billion based on cornerstone agreements with two major investors.

* On the TSX, 47 issues were higher, while 174 issues declined for a 3.70-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 11.59 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power BLDP.TO, which jumped 5.4%, and Laurentian Bank of Canada LB.TO, which rose 2.9%.

* Hudbay Minerals HBM.TO fell 2.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Fortuna Silver Mines FVI.TO, down 2.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Pine Cliff Energy PNE.TO, Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and Tetra Bio Pharma TBP.TO.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 35 new 52-week highs and no new low, with a total volume of 37.93 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

