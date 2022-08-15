CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as oil slumps on disappointing China data

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as oil prices tumbled after weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data clouded the outlook for the global economy.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 142.59 points, or 0.71%, at 20,037.22.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

