CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as oil slumps on disappointing China data
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as oil prices tumbled after weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data clouded the outlook for the global economy.
At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 142.59 points, or 0.71%, at 20,037.22.
