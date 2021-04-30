CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as oil prices weigh

US Markets

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday after oil prices slipped on demand concerns, even as data showed the country's economy likely grew by 0.9% in March from February, buoyed by strength in manufacturing, retail trade and finance.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 91.19 points, or 0.47%, at 19,164.73.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

