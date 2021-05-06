CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as oil prices fall

May 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks tracking lower oil prices as a renewed surge in coronavirus infections in some Asian countries raised concerns about demand.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 5.49 points, or 0.03%, at 19,305.25.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

