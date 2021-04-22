CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as oil prices fall
April 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed by lower oil prices as a renewed surge in coronavirus infections in some Asian countries raised concerns about demand.
* At 14:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 17.84 points, or 0.1%, at 19,125.41.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
