CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as oil declines on slowdown worries

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as oil prices hovered at six-month lows on recession concerns, while investors awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meet.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 78.3 points, or 0.39 percent, at 20,191.67.

