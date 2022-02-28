CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as new sanctions on Russia hurt global markets

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as tougher sanctions from the West imposed over the weekend impacted global financial markets, although gains in commodity-linked stocks limited losses.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 117.13 points, or 0.55%, at 20,988.87.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.