CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as mining stocks fall

June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday with the materials sector leading declines as mining stocks slipped on lower metal prices.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 20.13 points, or 0.1%, at 19,798.72.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.