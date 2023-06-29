News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as mining stocks fall

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

June 29, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday with the materials sector leading declines as mining stocks slipped on lower metal prices.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 20.13 points, or 0.1%, at 19,798.72.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.