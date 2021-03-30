CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as mining, energy stocks drag

March 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by mining stocks that slipped nearly 2% as bullion prices fell to a three-week low, while energy stocks tracked weaker crude prices.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 66.48 points, or 0.36%, at 18,652.74.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

