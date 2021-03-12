CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as mining, energy stocks drag

March 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as mining and energy stocks tracked weaker commodities, while data showed the nation added far more jobs than expected in February.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 79.81 points, or 0.42%, at 18,764.76.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

