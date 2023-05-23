CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as miners weigh; bank earnings in focus

May 23 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index opened lower on Tuesday after a long weekend, weighed down by miners, while cautious investors awaited earnings reports from the country's top lenders due through this week.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 85.45 points, or 0.42%, at 20,265.61.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

