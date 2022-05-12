CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as miners, Manulife drag

May 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, a day after falling into correction territory, as weakness in mining shares on the back of weaker metal prices and downbeat earnings from insurer Manulife Financial weighed on sentiment.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 215.28 points, or 1.09%, at 19,621.97.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

