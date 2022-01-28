US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as miners drop on weak metal prices

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as the prospect of faster rate hikes by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on metal prices, pulling down major mining stocks.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 11.12 points, or 0.05%, at 20,532.99.

