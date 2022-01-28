CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as miners drop on weak metal prices

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as the prospect of faster rate hikes by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on metal prices, pulling down major mining stocks.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 11.12 points, or 0.05%, at 20,532.99.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

