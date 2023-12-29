News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as miners drag; set for yearly gains

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

December 29, 2023 — 09:38 am EST

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on the last trading day of 2023, hurt by a fall in materials shares as copper and gold prices dipped, but was on track for yearly gains.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 45.4 points, or 0.22%, at 20,883.98.

