CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as metal prices drag

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

September 25, 2023 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, extending a five-day losing streak, weighed down by material stocks as metals prices fell against a stronger dollar.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 104.93 points, or 0.53%, at 19,675.04.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

US Markets
Reuters
