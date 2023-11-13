CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as materials weigh

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, hurt by a sell-off in materials stocks as gold prices slipped, even as energy stocks rose on a slight uptick in oil prices.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 16.78 points, or 0.09% at 19637.69.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

