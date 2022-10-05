CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as materials, technology stocks weigh

By Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday after a two-day rally, with gold miners and technology stocks leading the declines as bond yields rose after U.S. private payrolls data suggested resilient demand for labor.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 130.74 points, or 0.67%, at 19,240.25.

