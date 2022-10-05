US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as materials, technology stocks weigh

Contributor
Shashwat Chauhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday after a two-day rally, with gold miners and technology stocks leading the declines as bond yields rose after U.S. private payrolls data suggested resilient demand for labor.

By Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday after a two-day rally, with gold miners and technology stocks leading the declines as bond yields rose after U.S. private payrolls data suggested resilient demand for labor.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 130.74 points, or 0.67%, at 19,240.25.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular