CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as materials drag

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock opened lower on Thursday, as weakness in materials stocks outweighed upbeat earnings by lenders Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 21.77 points, or 0.12%, at 18,462.76.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

