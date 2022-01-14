CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as material stocks fall

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed by weakness in material stocks and downbeat sentiment on Wall Street.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 83.36 points, or 0.39%, at 21,209.6.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

