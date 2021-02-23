CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as material stocks drag

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by weakness in material stocks, on worries that a spike in inflation could dent a vaccine-led economic recovery.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 109.37 points, or 0.59%, at 18,307.37.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

