CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as material stocks drag

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock indexes slipped at the open on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in material stocks, while a slower-than-expected rise in August inflation did little to ease rate hike jitters.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 81.84 points, or 0.42%, at 19,480.54.

