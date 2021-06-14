CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as losses in miners, dismal manufacturing data weigh

June 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, as weakness in mining stocks and dismal domestic manufacturing data overshadowed gains in energy stocks.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 19.71 points, or 0.1%, at 20,118.64.

