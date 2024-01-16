News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as losses in materials shares weigh; CPI data disappoints

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 16, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday led by losses in the materials sector, while investors were disappointed that core inflation rose more than expected in December ahead of next week's interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 114.19 points, or 0.54%, at 20,947.69.

