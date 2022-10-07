CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as jobs data bolsters rate hike expectations

By Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday dragged down by technology and material stocks after higher-than-expected growth in domestic and U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 129.91 points, or 0.68%, at 18,849.1.

