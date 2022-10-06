US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as investors act wary ahead of U.S. jobs data

Shashwat Chauhan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday led by declines in commodity stocks, with investors awaiting U.S. jobs data due this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's future actions around interest rates.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 69.12 points, or 0.36%, at 19,165.97.

