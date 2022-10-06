CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as investors act wary ahead of U.S. jobs data

By Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday led by declines in commodity stocks, with investors awaiting U.S. jobs data due this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's future actions around interest rates.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 69.12 points, or 0.36%, at 19,165.97.

