CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as inflation concerns weigh

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, tracking Wall Street, pressured by worries over a spike in inflation after commodity prices jumped on vaccine-led recovery hopes.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 46.89 points, or 0.26%, at 18,337.38.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

