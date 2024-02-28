CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as healthcare, materials stocks weigh

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, dragged by healthcare and materials stocks, while investors assessed mixed bank earnings and awaited economic data from the United States and Canada.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 46.59 points, or 0.22%, at 21,272.31.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

