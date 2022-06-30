CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as healthcare, energy shares weigh

US Markets

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday and was bound for its worst quarter in nine, weighed down by healthcare and energy shares, while rising worries of a global recession kept sentiment in check.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 274.2 points, or 1.44%, at 18,804.44.

