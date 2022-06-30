CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as healthcare, energy shares weigh

June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday and was bound for its worst quarter in nine, weighed down by healthcare and energy shares, while rising worries of a global recession kept sentiment in check.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 274.2 points, or 1.44%, at 18,804.44.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

