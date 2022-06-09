CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as healthcare, energy shares weigh

June 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by weakness in healthcare and energy shares, as concerns around soaring inflation and aggressive policy tightening by global central banks dented sentiment.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 81.05 points, or 0.39%, at 20,711.38.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

