CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as global stocks fall after Russia invades Ukraine

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slumped more than 1% on Thursday, amid a sharp sell-off in global markets after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 339.78 points, or 1.64%, at 20,404.39.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

